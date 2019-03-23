Join our WhatsApp Channel
Woman throws herself and her two children in a borehole

By Ruth Mbula March 23rd, 2019 1 min read

Police in Kisii are investigating an incident where a woman threw herself and her two children in a borehole.

One of the children died on arrival to Medstar hospital where they were rushed for treatment after being rescued by residents.

The mother and elder child have been transferred to Nyangena Hospital and the body of deceased taken to Hema mortuary.

The incident happened in Rubi Village, Bigege sub-location, Mosocho in Kisii County early Saturday morning, police said.

“Today in the morning hours, a woman by the name Faith Moturi Nokonge aged 35 years threw herself together with her two children aged 1.5 and 4 years to a 30 feet borehole within their compound,” said Kisii police commander Martin Kibet.

Police said they are yet to establish what drove the woman into the attempted suicide, but her husband Kelvin is assisting in investigations.

Shocked residents said the woman has been having issues in her marriage.

“She has all the property and by all indications they live well, but she has had no peace,” said a neighbor.

