Woman strips naked to evade arrest after injuring drinking buddy with beer bottles

There was drama in Kitui on Thursday evening after a middle-aged woman stripped naked to evade arrest after assaulting a male companion at a drink joint.

According to police report, the woman is said to have injured her victim by hitting him with beer bottles at a local bar popularly known as the Signal Pub.

It took the frantic efforts by the police to restrain and apprehend the woman before she was taken into custody.

Police said the injured man who was left unconscious and bleeding was rushed to a local hospital where he is recuperating.

Police indicated the woman had been under investigations for drug peddling.