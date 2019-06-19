Join our WhatsApp Channel
Drama as woman strips naked on the streets of Nairobi – PHOTOS and VIDEO

By Kanyiri Wahito June 19th, 2019 1 min read

A middle-aged woman made a scene after stripping naked along Kimathi Street in Nairobi as startled motorists and pedestrians gawked in surprise.

The woman then proceeded to seat on the tarmac of the busy Kenyatta Avenue temporarily stopping the traffic flow along the street.

A woman seats in the middle of Kenyatta Avenue within Nairobi's CBD after she stripped naked. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO
At one point the woman started somersaulting and rolling on the road while spreading her legs apart.

It took the efforts of a baton-wielding security guard to get her off the road.

Some passerby then offered her a shawl to cover her nudity even as she continued hurling abuses at the security guard.

A security guard runs after a woman who stripped naked along Kenyatta Avenue within Nairobi's CBD. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO
Eventually, a police officer brought the drama to an end by persuading the woman to leave the streets.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish why the woman chose to cause such a bizarre spectacle in broad daylight.

