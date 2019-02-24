Woman left stranded after one-night stand with Facebook lover





A mother and her two children have been left stranded in Kiutine market, Meru county after a man she had visited after meeting on social media stole her personal effects and abandoned her.

Ms Salome Jematia, 27, had traveled from Rongai, Nakuru county to meet a man she met and fell in love with on Facebook, but the affair turned sour after the man fled after a night out.

The woman said they had been engaging for one year when the man extended an invitation to her and promised to take care of her two children, one of them a four-month old child.

HIV TEST

The man, whom she only identified as Joseph, sent her Sh1,300 to enable her travel to Meru but grew cold feet after she insisted on a HIV test before having sex.

The woman however claims that they went on and got intimate only for the man to abandon her in the hotel in the morning when she yet again brought up the issue of the HIV test.

All her efforts to reach the man have since proved futile since the man’s phone has remained switched off.

FUNDRAISER

“He said he does not believe in conventional medicine and said he only believes in herbal medicine. We have been chatting for over one year when he invited me,” she said.

Well wishers on Sunday conducted an impromptu fundraiser outside Kiutine police station and rented a house for Ms Jematia to enable the woman and her two children start life at the market.

One of the residents then called the man who promised to provide Sh10,000 to the woman but had not showed up by Sunday midday.