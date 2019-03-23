Woman posts suicide note to daughter on Facebook before hanging self





A woman on Thursday posted two suicide notes to her daughter and father on Facebook before her body was found dangling from the rafter of a store.

The woman is said to have been distressed after receiving a text message from a woman who is allegedly dating the father of her three year-old daughter. Man is said to have promised to marry the deceased.

The body of the deceased was found hanging by her father.

Her suicide note to her daughter read: “My love ….words are hard to form a perfect clause to express the love I have for you. I have fought the battle but seems like am being defeated ..I only pray that God may give you guidance, love and comfort. Mom still loves you and will always love you. Kindly do forgive me.”

Her note to her father read: “Dad, I am sorry, but I am not able to break the news that I am about to commit suicide. I hope you will find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Her previous posts on Facebook included a meme of a dejected man holding a rope that was captioned, “Check on your friends. Ask them about their day or even if they have eaten anything”.

“People are silently battling depression and afraid of being judged, misunderstood and avoided.”

Friends flooded her timeline with messages of condolences and many regretted at the manner they had not responded to her cry for help.