Woman meets DP Ruto after outfit challenge

A woman who recently excited social media after taking a picture in an outfit resembling that of William Ruto has finally met the Deputy President.

Florence Jepkorir met the DP on Thursday at his office in Karen.

In photos shared by Mr Denis Itumbi, who is the digital secretary at State House, the woman is seen having a chit-chat with Dr Ruto.

It is not clear what the two spoke about.

Ms Jepkorir excited social media in a challenge dubbed #Rutochallenge where she wore clothes resembling those of the DP in colour.

She wore red pants, a blue denim shirt and a cream coat that matched those of the DP. She shared the images on Facebook.