Woman living with 10 sewing needles stuck in her body

Twenty nine year-old Tabitha Wairimu is living with 10 sewing needles stuck in different parts of her body, in a case that has shocked her friends and doctors alike.

X-ray examinations have indicated that the needles are stuck in her heart, neck, both hands and abdomen.

Ms Wairimu cannot explain how the foreign objects ended up in her body and for how long they have stayed there.

She has attracted the attention of friends in Thika who describe her as ‘totally changed after years of disappearance.’

SPEECH IMPAIRMENT

They say Wairimu returned from where she was with acute memory lapse and speech impairment.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ms Wairimu talked of being raped, abused and left to die in Mlolongo area. She does not recall when the incidents happened, but can remember bloody scenes after the incidents.

She complains of a strong pain in her lower abdomen where another needle is stuck.

“I feel nothing on other parts of the body apart from my stomach where the pain is so much to bear,” she said.

According to her, she grew up under the care of a step-mother before she entered the streets.

Ms Wairimu does not know her parents and the close she has ever come to a relative in the recent past is when she got married to a man she identified as Timothy Njenga.

MISSING HUSBAND

She said that they met in Thika and she started putting up with the man who was working at a local firm by then.

“But it is long since I heard from him, whenever I ask his friends they tell me he went to Tanzania,” she told Nairobi News.

She said she was previously an active member in the church at Genesis church in Dandora.

“The patient cannot explain how the needles ended in her body but we shall work round the clock to help her survive,” said Dr Peter Gichangi.