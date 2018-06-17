Villagers retrieve the woman's body from the python's belly. PHOTO | COURTESY

An Indonesian woman who had gone missing was found inside a 23-foot-long python which apparently swallowed her.

The woman’s body was found inside the reptile’s body after villagers sliced open the python’s carcass.

The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Thursday evening.

On Friday, her family went to look for her at the garden but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight.

The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 yards from where her belongings were found.

SWALLOWED

The villagers killed the snake and carried it to the village and when they cut open the snake’s belly they found Tiba’s body still intact with all her clothes.

Residents shared the gruesome video of retrieving the woman’s body on social media.

Reticulated pythons, which are widespread in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole.

Reports of humans being killed by pythons are extremely rare. In the wild they are known to eat monkeys, pigs and other mammals.

However, this is not the first time that a python has attacked a human being in Indonesia. Last year a 25-year-old man was swallowed whole by a similar serpent.