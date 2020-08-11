Woman fined Sh50,000 for insulting lover’s wife





A woman has been fined Sh50,000 for insulting his lover’s wife and provoking her to a fight while drunk.

In default, Saida Mohamed Amin, the convict, will spend six months in prison.

Senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts handed the sentence to her after she pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct.

She admitted that she visited Kush Apartments in Parklands on Sunday where the complainant Salima Mohammed Ismail resides while drinking alcohol from glass and used abusive words her.

Saida told Salima that they are co-wives and hurled insults at her but in courts, said she was not in her right senses at the time.

She pleaded for leniency claiming that she is jobless and a single mother of two.

The convict claimed she has a debt with her landlord as she has not paid rent for months and pleaded to be forgiven.

She was given 14 days to appeal the sentence.