Woman drops rape charges against MCA’s aide citing Christian beliefs

In a bizarre development, a Nyahururu court has allowed a 42-year old woman to withdraw rape charges against a Nyandarua County Assembly MCA’s aide because of her beliefs.

Samuel Kahuho, a personal assistant to Ndaragwa Central MCA, David Maitai, had been accused that on January 31, 2020 at Ndaragwa Township in Nyandarua County, he raped the woman inside his boss’s office.

However, Mr Kahuho was a free man after the complainant turned up in the court room and told Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa that she wanted the case withdrawn.

The complainant told the court that she was a born-again Christian and her values dictated that she forgives those who wronged her.

“I am an ardent Christian and since the defendant is also my friend, I have decided to forgive him and bury the hatchet,” she told the magistrate who okayed her request.

According to police file, Kuhuho was arrested on Friday evening after he reportedly raped the woman who had gone to the MCA’s office to collect clothes that had been donated to her family by the MCA.

He allegedly locked the victim inside a store where he raped her. The accused was arrested after the woman reported the incident at Ndaragwa Police Station.