Woman commits suicide in Komarock after poisoning her two young children

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after a mother on Wednesday night committed suicide in Komarock estate, after poisoning her two children.

Jane Mwende Nguthu, 33, hanged herself with an iron box cable after the poisonous substance she also took failed to kill her.

In a police statement, police said they found a suicide note in the woman’s bedroom in which she claimed she was tired of being mistreated by her husband.

Her husband told the police that they had an altercation and hadn’t talked with each other for almost a day.

The father of two said it did not occur to him that his wife would resort to such extreme measures.

The two children, a boy aged seven years old and a 3-year-old girl, were rescued by her neighbours and rushed to Komarock Modern Hospital where they are admitted in serious condition.

Police are yet to establish what kind of poison the woman administered to her children.

The scene of the crime was visited by Kayole police officers who found the remainder of the poisonous solution in the kitchen.