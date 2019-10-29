Woman charged with scalding neighbour with hot water

A middle-aged woman was Monday charged before the Makandara Law Court with causing grievous bodily harm on her neigbour, whom she reportedly scalded with hot water.

Esther Wangari is accused of injuring Henry Ochieng after splashing boiling water on his face and chest in an incident which happened on October 18, 2019 in Saika estate, Njiru sub county, Nairobi.

On the said date, Ochieng was asleep at his house when he heard a knock on his door which he initially ignored.

But after the visitor persisted, he opened the door only for Wangari to splash the hot water on him.

Ochieng sustained burn wounds on his face and abdomen.

He called his wife and son who rushed him to Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital in Kayole where he was treated and discharged.

CAUSE OF DISPUTE

The cause of the dispute between the two remains unclear but the prosecution’s records showed that Wangari had in the past attempted to burn Ochieng with a stove.

She has also assaulted him severally including on occasion when she hit him with a cup.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Merisa Opondo and was released on a bond of Sh 200,000 with a surety of similar amount.

Hearing of the case starts on March 5, 2020.