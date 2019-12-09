Woman arrested for luring 17-year-old student with money for sex

A woman was on Sunday morning arrested in Ndhiwa town for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old student student.

According to residents of Ndhiwa, the 25-year-old woman and a cashier at a local pub lured the Form Three boy with money in exchange of sex.

DISAPPEARED

They added that this is not the first time the woman was defiling the boy.

They claim that since schools closed in October the boy was been seen several at her house.

On Saturday, the boy’s father discovered that his son had disappeared to an unknown place for four days.

This is after a private tutor who was hired to teach the boy and his sister informed the father of the boy’s absence from the sessions.

Apparently, the boy would leave home pretending to be gong to the tutor’s place but would divert along the way and go to the woman’s place.

ARRESTED

After inquiring, the father learnt his son was with the woman.

The father reported the matter to the police and two officers accompanied him to the woman’s place where they found the boy in the woman’s bed.

She was immediately arrested and taken to Ndhiwa Police Station.

Ndhiwa police boss Evans Ombui said their investigations revealed that the woman defiled the boy.

The suspect was due to be arraigned in court on Monday.