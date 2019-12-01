Woman arrested for attempted child theft Pumwani Maternity Hospital

A middle-aged woman was arrested on Saturday night after she attempted to steal a baby at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Detectives say the woman has been linked to a series of child theft at the facility.

DEAD BABY

Police found the body of a baby wrapped in a sack hidden in the boot of the woman’s car and they believe she wanted to swap the dead baby with a new-born baby when she was caught.

The woman, who has been identified as Irene Syombua, will be arraigned in court on Monday.

This is the latest case of child theft at the hospital.

Last month another woman was arrested for stealing a baby.

She had put the baby in a backpack and tried to escape as baby’s mother was processing her discharge.

CHILDLESS NURSE

In July, a childless nurse was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal her friend’s newborn baby.

Sheila Adhiambo Aluoch, who lives in Fedha estate, allegedly wanted to steal the baby of Phoebe Achieng who lives in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, the hospital said.

When the baby was due, Adhiambo took the friend to Pumwani Maternity Hospital and registered her under her own name and left her there.

Hospital nurses got suspicious when they called the ‘mother’, Shiela Adhiambo Aluoch, but she didn’t answer.

Hospital immediately alerted the police who arrested the suspect.