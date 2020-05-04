Willis Raburu’s troubled marriage to Marya Prude on the verge of collapse

Citizen TV’s presenter Willis Raburu and his wife Mary Ngami, alias Marya Prude, are no longer living together.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the couple separated immediately after they lost their daughter, Adana, earlier on this year.

LOST BABY

The couple have been having issues even during the early days of the pregnancy as Marya Prude accused the TV presenter of cheating.

“She said they lost the baby because Raburu was cheating. Their issues started just after Marya Prude became pregnant but things worsen when their baby girl passed on this year,” the source, who sought anonymity, told Nairobi News.

According to the source, when Marya Prude confronted Willis about his extramarital affair, Raburu asked his wife to move out of their home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Marya moved into a new house along Kiambu road in Thindigua area and the 10 over 10 show presenter then moved in with his father.

“What happened is they divided the household’s items. Marya then rented a house along Kiambu road. Raburu moved into the family home,” the source said.

Further Nairobi News has learnt that Raburu is currently dating a Ugandan woman who is his colleague at Royal Media services. Apparently, Raburu has been frequenting the woman’s place in Langa’ta.

NEW CATCH

“The lady works at Royal Media Service and she is very beautiful. The have been together for a while now and it’s so evident they are dating,” our source said.

Marya has since deactivated her social media accounts. The last time Raburu shared his wife’s photo was on Mother’s Day.

The couple lost their baby girl in January this year. The Citizen TV presenter revealed that his wife had developed complications leading to a stillbirth.

“There is no easier way to say this. God called our little baby angel home. We got into labour but there were some complications and a clot so we pushed out a stillbirth,” Raburu said back then.

The couple got married some two years ago in a low key event attended by friends and family.

Nairobi News did not get any response from Raburu when we tried to reach him.