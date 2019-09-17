Wife of former Naivas chairman passes on three weeks after husband’s death

The family of former chairman of Naivas Supermarkets, the late Simon Gashwe Mukuha is in mourning again after his wife succumbed to illness just three weeks after his burial.

A funeral announcement appearing in Tuesday’s Daily Nation indicates that Monica Wanjiru Gashwe, 58, died on Monday at the Aga Khan University Hospital after a long illness.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Monica Wanjiru Gashwe after a long illness bravely borne at Aga Khan University Hospital,” the obituary reads in part.

According to the obituary, Mrs Gashwe will be laid to rest at the Langa’ata Cemetery on Thursday. Her late husband was also buried at the same cemetery.

The two got married in 1982 and had four children together. They had eight grandchildren.

Naivas is one of the country’s largest supermarket chain with more than 54 outlets. It was founded by Mr Mukuha’s father the late Peter Kago who died on May 6, 2010, and was buried at Nakuru North Public Cemetery.

The death of their father in 2010 blew the lid on wrangles in the family-owned business pitting some of the siblings against their brother Newton Kagira who moved to court to claim part ownership of the retail giant.