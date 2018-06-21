Ugandan First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni. PHOTO | FILE

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that his wife, Janet Kataha Museveni, gets angry whenever she sees Ugandan slay queens spread their legs on television, newspapers and social media.

“I therefore, appeal to you so that our country is peaceful. I always see our Ugandan grandchildren in the Red Pepper putting up their legs, my wife is always angry but I say leave them, we shall see how to guide them slowly by slowly but let there be peace,” Museveni said.

In his speech, President Museveni also talked about the government’s plan to install electric license plates on cars and motorcycles saying it will help security agencies to monitor and track their movements.

Although MPs shouted saying this will mean an infringement on people’s privacy, President Museveni assured the general public that laws will be put in place to make sure that privacy is not infringed.

“The second measure is to require every motor vehicle and piki piki to have electrical number plates installed at the expense of the owner. The number plates we are using now are a joke. But this will not apply when you are going to visit your girlfriends, some people are worried that since we are electronically tracking you, we are going to know…. but we can put a restriction in the law to protect privacy.”

“This will only apply if your car or piki piki is found in the scene of the crime, otherwise, if you are doing your own things, why should anyone mind about you?” Museveni said.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus