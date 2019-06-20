Wife finds police hubby dangling in bathroom in Dandora suicide

A police officer on Thursday committed suicide inside his house in Dandora.

Police Constable Moses Maina, who is stationed in Turkana county, ended his life by hanging himself using a cloth.

According to police, he was found by his wife dangling inside the bathroom.

Mr Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that the motive of the suicide is yet to be established but investigations have started.

“We are yet to find out why he ended his life but our officers have started investigations,” he said.

The case adds to the rising number of suicides in the police force in the recent past. Last week, two officers in Mandera and Tala committed suicide.

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai recently launched a counselling program within the service.