The scorned widow (left) and her co-wife (right, in black) PHOTOS | COURTESY

There was drama at a burial when a scorned widow delivered a shocking eulogy, calling the deceased a dead beat father among other things.

In her eulogy, the woman, identified as Nancy Muteshi, had no kind words to her late husband who she accused of abdicating his duties and failing to provide for his children.

While the mourners listened in shock, the woman recounted the difficulties she was subjected to by her husband after he abandoned her with two children to marry another wife.

“Nawasalimu katika jina la Yesu, Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina naitwa Nancy Ngarai Muteshi, niliolewa na bwana James mwaka wa elfu mbili na moja. Na nikafanikiwa kupata naye watoto wawili. Nilikaa na James kwa uzuri, nilivyozaa huyu mtoto wa pili kama ako na mwezi mmoja, akanigeuka akaanza vituko na akakuwa hasaidi watoto, hasomeshi watoto,” the woman narrated.

“Nikavumilia kila nikienda kwa mama, Mama ananiambia nivumilie nyumba ndio hivyo. Ikafikia mahali marehemu akashikia mamgu panga, na kutaka kumkatakata kwa mambo ya kumuita mama aje atatue kesi ya ndani ya nyumba. Nikavumilia, lakini nilitoka kwa James sio kwa uwezo wangu ila ni kwa ajili ya huyu mwanamke.”

CONFRONTATION

All along as she delivered the eulogy, the co-wife, dressed in black, stands near the coffin listening pensively. But then at some point, she starts walking away, seemingly having heard enough of the other woman’s speech.

Unmoved by her co-wife’s emotional breakdown, the woman goes ahead to accuse her of breaking her marriage with the deceased.

“Watoto wangu sahii wamebakia yatima, hawana Baba hawana mtu wa kuwasaidia. Mimi ndio kila kitu lakini naomba Mungu aweke roho ya bwana James mahali pema peponi. Kama familia mutakubali watoto wangu, nitawaacha hapa muwasomeshe, na kama hamtawataka nitaenda nao,” she says.

There is a brief confrontation between the two women after the first wife challenges the second to respond to her accusations, but another woman steps in to pull the second wife away. The first wife then ends her speech in an emotional breakdown.