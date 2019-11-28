Widow murdered by inheritor

A somber mood engulfed the village of Kombok in Ramba Location of Rachuonyo East Sub County after a 37-year-old widow was murdered by her inheritor over alleged domestic wrangle.

The body of Margaret Akinyi Otieno was found lying in her bed in a pool of blood after she was attacked and killed by the man identified as Ademba Ngura.

The body of deceased was allegedly discovered by one of her children who came to check on her at around 7.30am.

DEEP CUTS

Confirming the incident, Rachuonyo East Sub County Police Commander Charles Barasa said that the woman sustained deep cuts in the neck that resulted into her death.

Barasa added that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect used a sharp machete to kill the woman before he went into hiding.

He revealed that the deceased’s neighbours said that the two have been entangled in drawn out domestic differences since they started cohabiting.

The officer further said that they have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still on the run.

At the same time, Barasa appealed to members of the public with any relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to avail it to security agencies.

The body of the woman was taken to Rachuonyo South sub county Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.