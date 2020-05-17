Why Stella won’t be landing at JKIA today

Kenya Airways has apologized to Kenyans as they won’t be able to bring home Kenyan sweetheart Stella today.

Through their Twitter handle KQ explained that this is because all international flights have been grounded following the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

LOVE STORY

“We, unfortunately, cannot bring #Stella home this year, but we look forward to welcoming her and her family same time next year,” KQ tweeted.

We unfortunately cannot bring #Stella home this year, but we look forward to welcoming her and her family same time next year 😀 What we are happy to guarantee you, for now, is the effective delivery of your cargo goods w/ #KQCargo. Contact us on [email protected] pic.twitter.com/XzD06Yt5F0 — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) May 17, 2020



Every year on May 17 the name Stella is always on the lips of Kenyans.

Stella, a young girl from Kenyatta University, was made famous by musician Freshley Mwamburi in his evergreen title Stella.

The musician in later year revealed that the song was composed from personal experience.

It so goes that Mwamburi, a young man from the slopes of Kilimanjaro, Taita Taveta county, fell madly in love with Stella.

The musician and the student had a short love story, before she decided to leave the country for further studies after getting a scholarship.

HEARTBREAK

Coming from a poor family in Kangundo, Stella had no money to fly abroad.

Mwamburi, crazily in love with his sweetheart, sold his land and personal property to raise airfare and pocket money for Stella.

Stella indeed travelled to Japan, from where she kept Mwamburi well apprised of her progress via mail but their communication was short-lived.

On May 17, 1992, the day she was scheduled to return to the country, Mwamburi took a colourful entourage to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive her.

But to his great shock, Stella alighted from the plane with a baby boy on her hands with his short Japanese husband in tow.

“We remained friends. We kept in touch after the JKIA incident, and once or twice she attended my gigs in Nairobi.” Mwamburi to Nation back in 2017.

It is for that reason that every year on May 17, Kenyans wait ‘with’ bated breathe for Stella’s arrival back home. Sadly, it won’t happen this year.