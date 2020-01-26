Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagLife

Why men who get home early have been branded ‘professional cheaters’

By Keshi Ndirangu January 26th, 2020 2 min read

A Kenyan woman has come out to claim that men who get home early are ‘professional cheaters’.

In her tweet, Tabitha Kanyungu said men who arrive home from work by 6pm carrying household items and help with house chores, children’s homework and putting babies to bed are cheaters.

Related Stories

Kanyungu claimed that such men usually engage in sexual escapades with their girlfriends during the day, especially during the lunch breaks, and only go home early to conceal their action.

She however warned the culprits that their days are numbered.

Her claims divided opinion on social media. While some agreed with her, others said that her claims will be a topic of discussion during the next ‘men’s conference’.

Others were of the view that women are also guilty of doing the same.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Boda boda riders linked to colleague’s murder in...