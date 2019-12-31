Where to hang out tonight for New Year cross over

New Year’s Eve is something that surely excites many. It’s one kind of a gala celebration bidding adieus to the old year and welcoming a new one.

This time round, things won’t be different either as a number of New Year parties in Nairobi have been lined up to usher in the New Year 2020 tonight.

Here are a few:

New Year’s Twerk Fest (Xs Millionaires, Baricho Road)

How about that to usher in a new year? At the Xs Millionaires club, it will be a night of twerking all through the night. Organisers say there will be guest performances by twerk queens.

NYE PARTY THE MAI SISTER & FRIENDS (Sands club, Kilimani)

Straight out of Australia the Mai sisters Dijok and Teejae will be at Sands club to cross over the new year with exciting R&B experience for all their fans who will turn up.

CHURCHIL SHOW NYE EXPERIENCE (Garden City Mall, Thika Road)

New Year’s eve live recording of Churchill Show will be staged at the Garden City Mall. On the menu will be fireworks, music and of course a night of laughter.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER (Movenpick)

Dubbed Walk Into the New, With a View, the New Year’s eve dinner party at Movenpick hotel will offer a 5-course of fine dining set menu pairing with a glass of premium wine per course. This will be accompanied by live DJ entertainment.

COUNTRY CROSSOVER (Ngong Raceourse)

This being the last country music concert for 2019 in Kenya, country’s king of country music Sir Elvis will be ready to give a thrilling performance to celebrate the milestone of the genre in 254. His act will be backed up by Kareh B.

NYE Party 2020 Time Machine (Blue Door, Westland’s)

The Time Machine concert presented by Jamhuri Events will be hosted at the Blue Door and headlined by Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation.

Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul, Kaskazini will also be performing. The set will also feature DJ Kafi, DJ Bashthma, Nairobi The Dj and The DJ.

KENYA NIGHTS & J’S NYE NAIROBI 2020 (J’s Westland’s)

At the J’s the Kenya Nights events is back. There is expected great performances from some of Kenya’s Hip Hop and Electronic DJ who will be dropping top tracks from their sets from this year and years before. DJs lined up include DJ Paps, Dj Jones, Solvation, La Dave and DJ UV.

VISION 2020 ALCHEMIST NYE (Alchemist)

The end of a decade for sure calls for an extraordinary celebration. At the Alchemist, three top heavyweight DJ Suraj, DJ Kace, DJ Lizbon, DJ Cascher and DJ Xclusive will go head to head on the battle of the decks to usher in the New Year.