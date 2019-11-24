What were you doing at 15? Kenyans respond to Namibian teen’s innovation

A 15-year-old Namibian boy has come up with an experiment app that helps users understand how chemical reactions take place.

Berhane Wheeler came up with the idea so as to help his peers and other students change their perceptions regarding laboratory experiments, taking it as a game and avoiding too many safety precautions.

His innovation at that tender age has caught the eyes of many people across the globe among them Kenyan media personality Larry Madowo, who asked netizen via Twitter what they were doing with their lives at the age of 15.

What were you doing at 15? Berhane Wheeler from Namibia is here at #Slush19 in Finland pitching his startup like a boss! pic.twitter.com/FatX4wmHZd — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) November 22, 2019

