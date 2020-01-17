Watch moment Babu Owino allegedly shot DJ Evolve inside B Club

A CCTV video has emerged showing the moment Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino allegedly shot and injured a DJ inside a popular night club in Kilimani.

In the video, Owino is seen standing in a group of people with his left hand holding the hose of a shisha pot.

A man, who is not visible in the video, appears to be trying to hold a conversation with the legislator.

A few second later, Owino lifts his right hand and fires at him. The gunshot causes a commotion with the people who were standing next to the MP fleeing the scene immediately.

Attempted murder

Two individuals are then seen carrying the injured man out of the club. The incident happened at 7:14am. The MP was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting and injuring the deejay.

The Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) George Kinoti has said that he will be charged with attempted murder.

Kenyans on Twitter were shocked by the video that has left tongues wagging on social media.

Waah… Jail this MF — Bigg Poppa (@chegewagithinji) January 17, 2020

Pride comes before a fall. Embakasi east seat should be declared vacant and Babu face full wrath of the law and instant justice. #BabuOwino #justicefordjevolve — JULIUS MWAURA (@MwauraGeek) January 17, 2020

This evidence is serious. It comes out that there was no any attempt of physical confrontation from the victim. He seems to have premeditated his actions. Who was originally supposed to be at that point? Was it the DJ’s place or Babus Owino. That can also bring a twist ! — Benard Mobutu (@MobutuBenard) January 17, 2020

Hiyo kamba ameshikilia ni shisha ama nini? — 𝔸𝕝𝕞𝕒𝕞𝕪 𝕄𝕠𝕙𝕒 (@AlmamyMoha) January 17, 2020

This guy should go to jail asap.tragic — jude muthee (@msaliti) January 17, 2020

Look at Babu before he shoots, he was aware of what he wanted to do!!

Come on!! — Boniface Oyondi (@BonifaceOyondi) January 17, 2020

where do people get the nerve to end someone’s life, just like that. Kwani unaua nzi — Rolls (@ReginaOtieno4) January 17, 2020