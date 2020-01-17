Join our WhatsApp Channel
Watch moment Babu Owino allegedly shot DJ Evolve inside B Club

By Sylvania Ambani January 17th, 2020 2 min read

A CCTV video has emerged showing the moment Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino allegedly shot and injured a DJ inside a popular night club in Kilimani.

In the video, Owino is seen standing in a group of people with his left hand holding the hose of a shisha pot.

A man, who is not visible in the video, appears to be trying to hold a conversation with the legislator.

A few second later, Owino lifts his right hand and fires at him. The gunshot causes a commotion with the people who were standing next to the MP fleeing the scene immediately.

Attempted murder

Two individuals are then seen carrying the injured man out of the club. The incident happened at 7:14am. The MP was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting and injuring the deejay.

The Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) George Kinoti has said that he will be charged with attempted murder.

Kenyans on Twitter were shocked by the video that has left tongues wagging on social media.

