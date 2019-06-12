WATCH: Grannies day out in the city after boarding plane for the first time

Some of the grannies disembark from a JamboJet flight after arrival in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

A group of grannies from Mumetet location, Moiben sub-county in Uasin Gishu County got a rare treat after their children bought them tickets to fly to Nairobi as a way of thanking them.

The group of 50 elderly ladies boarded the Eldoret -Nairobi Jambojet flight at Eldoret International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Videos of the elderly ladies seated in the plane as they sang Kalenjin ceremonial songs have gone viral on social media.

Kenyans have heaped praise on the organizers of the treat.

The daughters and sons of the elderly women have said they will make it an annual event.

“This is just our small token of appreciation for our mothers most of whom have not been in Nairobi, let alone board a plane in their lives, for their great sacrifices which made us what we are today,” said Sosthen Bellat.

The elated ladies later toured Bomas of Kenya, Kass FM studios and the National Assembly.

They also visited Kasarani stadium and the Nairobi National Park before returning for home.

“We are now at Westlands on our way back home. We decided to travel back by road for them to have a feel of the differences in distance of flying and via road. They have enjoyed their trip to the city a lot,” Koinei Kibet, whose mother was in the trip, told Nation.

Mr Kibet said their fathers were treated to a similar trip last July.

At the National Assembly, the group was hosted by Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei and Moiben MP Silas Tiren

Mr Tiren lauded the youth for the gesture of appreciating their parents.

“This is a very encouraging gesture should be emulated by other youth in the country. Many parents have been left suffering at home after their children moved to the city and other major towns,” said Mr Tiren.