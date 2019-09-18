Wanted ‘private investigator’ says she is ready to face DCI

Wanted ‘private investigator’ Jane Wawira Mugo has said she was ready to face the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who last week launched a manhunt for her, while describing her as a ‘serial criminal’.

Last week, DCI said Ms Mugo, who claims to be a private investigator and CEO of Trimo Security Limited, is wanted for various criminal offences among them robbery with violence, impersonation, abduction and threatening to kill.

But in a message directed to the DCI, Ms Mugo on Monday termed what she is being accused of by the police as false allegations.

“I will go to face them in court on Wednesday. They refused (to) receive orders saying they are not handling my case,” she posted on social media.

She also wondered if criminals are investigated online.

“I heard people are rotting in jail because of vicious charges. Am willing to bite bullet for courageous voiceless and poor?” she said.

She concluded her post by asking for prayers for her sons.

“A prayer for my sons will be more than gifts. Good night my followers.”

The DCI issued a warrant of arrest for Ms Mugo after she failed to attend a court session at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The DCI also requested the public to forward information that could lead to Ms Mugo’s immediate arrest but Nairobi Principal Magistrate Francis Andayi lifted the order on Friday.