Wanted gangster gunned down after sending chilling message to the police





A suspected criminal was gunned down in Mombasa on Sunday shortly after he sent a message to the police warning them to stop bothering his mother.

This is after the police visited their home after he was linked to several attacks in Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali Constituencies.

Police in Mombasa on Sunday described the slain suspect, only identified as Dula alias Captain J, as a most wanted criminal in the area.

TERROR GANGS

The suspect is alleged to be the leader of the “Wakali Wao”, a criminal gang that operates in Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali Constituencies.

According to the police, Captain J was on a looting spree with three of his gang members when he was killed, however his accomplices managed to escape.

“His three accomplices managed to escape but we have launched a manhunt on them,” said Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu.

According to police records, the slain suspect and his gang members were behind the recent killing of a student from the Technical University of Mombasa.

SLAIN STUDENT

The attack on the female student came a few weeks after another TUM student David Mwaura was killed by a gang of criminals, reportedly led by Dula.

The criminals stabbed the Faculty of Applied and Health Science fourth year student four times in Hongera in Kisauni sub-county.

According to police reports, Mombasa has more than 42 gangs, with Wakali Kwanza, Wakali Wao, Wajukuu wa Bibi and Congo being the most notorious.