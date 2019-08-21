Wanjiru’s lover recalls big fight with marathoner’s wife on fateful day – VIDEO

A woman who was found at the home of former Olympic Marathon Champion Samuel Wanjiru told an inquest on Tuesday that she fought with his wife before the latter locked the bedroom where she and the runner had been sleeping.

Ms Jane Nduta said Ms Triza Njeri walked into the house as the two slept and a fight ensued.

FOUND IN BED

She said Wanjiru had picked her from a Nyahururu bar.

Wanjiru died in unclear circumstances in his Nyahururu house on May 15, 2011.

Nduta confirmed that she is the woman Wanjiru’s widow, Triza, found in bed with the athlete on the night he allegedly plunged to his death from a balcony.

“When she (Triza) caught Wanjiru and I in bed, she tried to burn me with hot water. I, however, overpowered her, and scalded her with the water she was carrying. She, thereafter, bolted out of the room and locked the house’s main door from the outside,” Ms Nduta told the court.

FATAL FALL

Nduta claims Wanjiru moved her to another bedroom, and, thereafter, embarked on getting the keys from his wife.

Triza, however, declined to heed to Wanjiru’s plea forcing Wanjiru, to dash out of the bedroom.

The next thing Nduta heard was the marathoner exchanging bitter words with his wife.

She said later she heard the security guard calling for help and upon walking to the balcony, the guard told her to look over and she saw Wanjiru lying on the ground with blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

ARRESTED

She told the court she stayed in the house until police broke the padlock and arrested her and took her to Nyahururu Police Station.

Nduta’s testimony was however cut short after she was asked to leave the witness box by the presiding magistrate, who cited complaints lodged by the lobby group, Haki Za Wanaume International.

According to the lobby group Wanjiru’s Triza and some of the key witnesses were excluded from the inquest.