Wambui Collymore speaks on ‘the special man’ she ‘was lucky to love’

Bob Collymore’s widow Wambui Kamiru has spoken for the first time since the death of her husband on Monday.

Wambui on Wednesday took to her social media page to thank everyone who sent her messages of condolences after the passing of her husband.

“I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here. It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can’t respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you,” she tweeted.

The family of the former CEO at Safaricom has kept a low key since the news of his passing was made public.

Everything from moving the body to the Lee Funeral Home to taking the body for cremation has been a private affair.

The cremation ceremony, which happened on Tuesday at the Kariakor Crematorium, was only attended by family, close friends and a few staff of Safaricom.

PRIVATE LIFE

Wambui has been married to Bob since April 2016. Their wedding was also private.

Collymore managed to keep his personal life so private that even in death little was written about his life before coming to Kenya.

Collymore died on Monday, July 1 at his home after a long battle with blood cancer.