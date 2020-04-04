Wambui Collymore celebrates late hubby on their 4th wedding anniversary

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s widow Wambui Kamiru Collymore, took to social media to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.

Wambui thanked Bob for always being in her corner and shared a photo of them cutting their wedding cake.

“4 years today, you made me, Mrs. C. Thank you for always being in my corner, Mr. C” read her tweet.

4 years today, you made me, Mrs. C. Thank you for always being in my corner, Mr. C. 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/SmsCpn8JGy — Wambui K. Collymore (@WambuiKamiru) April 3, 2020

The two got married in April 2016, in an invite-only wedding that was attended by close friends and family.

Collymore succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia in June last year.

Wambui has been highlighting the memories of her late husband.

On January 13, 2020, she penned down a lovely birthday message to her hubby, reminiscing the good old days when he was still alive.

Wambui said she missed being Collymore’s personal paparazzi in many of their failed selfies and that she would continue to love him even in death.

“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday, @bobcollymore, I continue to love you,” shared Wambui.

Early last month, Wambui also opened up on how she lost her sense of smell due to grief.

“The brain is interesting. My sense of smell has been gone for several months. This is linked to grief. Initially, it frustrated me. Then I just accepted the process,” she tweeted.

She also disclosed that she had to accept the outcome and regained her sense of smell on Monday, March 23.

“Today, it came back. Albeit a bit wonky. E.g. burnt toast smells like rose petals. Still, I am grateful,” she added.