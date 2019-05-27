Waititu weds wife in traditional ceremony as graft probe haunts family – PHOTOS

Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu wedded his wife of thirty years Susan Ndung’u in a traditional ceremony, known in his Gikuyu culture as ‘ngurario’.

The ‘ngurario’ serves as the final part of the traditional wedding protocol.

Couples who wed through religious ceremonies are deemed as not properly married until the traditional wedding is done.

The ceremony now clears the way for Waititu to receive the bride price for his daughters.

Waititu’s family members have been linked to alleged theft of millions of shillings from the county coffers.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has accused him of conflict of interest after it emerged that some of his relatives got tenders.

One of his daughters is among the 15 people being targeted in the ongoing investigations by the EACC detectives.