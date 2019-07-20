Waititu walks daughter down the aisle in private wedding – PHOTOS

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was all smiles as he walked his daughter down the aisle on Saturday at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa PCEA, in Runda.

Mr Waititu’s daughter, Dr Njeri Ndungu, tied the knot with Dr Nyotu Gitau in a colourful invite-only wedding.

The event was attended by politicians and top businessmen including former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta, and her son Muhoho Kenyatta.

The bride wore a white laced flowing gown, with the groom looking dapper in a white tuxedo.

The wedding reception was held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country club.

The wedding made headlines on Friday after it emerged that Governor Waititu had shortlisted his soon-to-be in law for a top position in the county government.

The name of Herman Gitau Nyotu was however quickly removed from the list of shortlisted candidates soon after the wedding invitation card went viral on social media.