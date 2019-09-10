Visually impaired acid attack survivor in the US for surgery – PHOTOS

Acid attack survivor Dan Matakayia travelled to the United State for his surgery to open up his nostril at Alessi Institute in California.

Matakayia, a former police officer, was attacked with acid by his wife on the morning of September 21st, 2013.

ACID ATTACK

The scorching acid badly burnt his face, leaving him blind and with a deformed face.

He left the country on September 4, 2019 for a one month stay in the US to undergo the surgery after he won full sponsorship from the Face Forward International.

The man, who celebrates his birthday on September 10, has been received well by Kenyans in the US.

The family of Glory Riungu has taken it upon themselves to take care of Matakayia for the month he will be staying in the US.

From the pictures he shared exclusively with Nairobi News, Matakayia has settled in very well in the US.

On his first visit, as he awaits his surgery on September 20, 2019, Matakayia visited the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame and the TCL Chinese Theatre.

He has also gone for shopping, as most of the clothes he carried from Kenya were meant for the cold weather yet Los Angeles is all sunny.

Over the weekend, Matakayia attended church service at KICC Los Angeles Church where he shared his story with Kenyan community there.

He was then invited for a TV interview at KTLA virtual channel 5 subsidiary of the Tribune Media Company.

Matakayia will also get the opportunity to speak during the the 10th Face Forward International Gala night.

The money raised during the dinner gala with help more people like Matakayia who have gone through domestic violence and have been left with visible scares.