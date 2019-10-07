Village left in shock after 13-year-old schoolboy commits suicide

Residents of Kimatisio Village in Chepalungu, Bomet county are mourning the death of a class six pupil who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday evening.

The body of the 13-year-old boy was found hanging from the roof in his parents’ house with a piece of cloth tied around his neck.

The area chief David Marusoi, while confirming the incident, said the motive of the suicide had not yet been established.

“None of the family members were present during the incident, the grandfather only noticed the body dangling from the roof later and immediately alerted the neighbors,” said Marusoi.

The boy’s body is currently at Longisa Hospital Mortuary as the police prepare to get statements from the parents of the boy who were in a state of shock when the police visited the homestead on Sunday.