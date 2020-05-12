Victoria Rubadiri: Why I’m no longer the ‘typical single mum’

Media personality Victoria Rubadiri said she had to give up the ‘typical single mother’ mentality when she became a mother at a young age.

The Citizen TV news anchor says that decision further influenced the choices she made that has led to the person she is today.

“I had to let go of that tag of a typical single mom and letting go of that stereotype not for other people and society but just for me,” Victoria said during an interview with Double X Agenda.

“Never ever did I want my daughter to grow up having that same residue of my ‘mistake ‘to be put upon her. And for her to feel that I am less than or second class citizen because I come from this home or my mother is this,” she further explained.

Victoria says her daughter has grown full of love because that is what she has shown her.

“She’s grown-up, a child full of love because I said that’s what she is going to experience no matter what my circumstance were when she came in,” said Victoria.

That decision she made years ago has healed her, she says, hence she can now look back to that moment and feel nothing in terms of guilty or condemnation.

“For any single mum, ensure that moment does not define your journey or you. Come out of it and grow, you can reinvent yourself into anyone and anything,” she said.