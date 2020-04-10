US-based Kenyan who contracted Covid-19 says she’s scared after quarantine

Yvonne Mugure, a Kenyan living in the US, went public after contracting Covid-19 two weeks ago to share her experience on the pandemic and dispel the myth that only older people are vulnerable to infection.

On Thursday, she said while being discharged from the hospital she was told she can come back to be retested in two weeks.

“It’s now within that time frame and I’ve been told I am welcomed to go the general public (grocery store etc.) without needing to be retested to make sure I’m not a danger to the public and or my own family,” she said.

But according to Mugure, this does not seat well with her and she wants the public to know and ensure they are all protecting each other from further spreading this.

“I can’t bear the burden of possibly infecting someone else because I may still have the virus in my system. My symptoms have gotten better yes but I don’t think that’s an indication of my status,” she said.

“I’m curious now does everyone who has been saying they’re negative in the media been retested or just assumed to be negative just because it’s been a couple weeks?” she posed.

The 30-year-old YouTuber said she was diagnosed with the virus in a post on her Instagram page last week.

“I received my results and they are positive for the Covid-19. The virus doesn’t care about your age, race or socioeconomic status. It’s attacking anyone. I’m just like you. I’m urging everyone to please stay home. This is not a joke or fluke, its real life,” she wrote.

BREATHING PROBLEMS

She said she went to the hospital after experiencing difficulties in breathing. Prior to this, she says she had lost sense of smell and taste but dismissed it as nothing serious.

“I could not breath, I had mild breathing problems but at some point, I could not breathe at all. It felt like I was catching every other breath…” she said.

“My symptoms are more severe than most because I found out I have a weak immune system (I had no clue).”

She says she called the Covid-19 emergency number and the team responded swiftly. A few days after she was placed in isolation at one of the hospital facility, she received positive results for Covid-19.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world where more than 14,700 people have died from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 432,000 people across the US have been sickened by Covid-19.

Globally, nearly 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and more than 88,000 have died.