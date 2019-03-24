Two university students nabbed with drugs taped to their bodies
Two university students were arrested on Saturday evening for being in possession of Narcotic drugs.
The students were arrested at a roadblock in Odda in Moyale, Marsabit County as they tried to board a bus headed for Nairobi.
Mr Chris Duma Odhiambo, 22, and Mr Raymond Mwilo, 20, were nabbed after police officers conducted a weapons search on the commuter bus.
According to police at the roadblock, the two students had wrapped three kilograms of bhang on their bodies using tape.
It was not clear if it was their first attempt to traffic the banned substance but police said they were investigating their activities and that they will be arraigned on Monday.
