Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagLifeWhat's Hot

Two university students nabbed with drugs taped to their bodies

By Amina Wako March 24th, 2019 1 min read

Two university students were arrested on Saturday evening for being in possession of Narcotic drugs.

The students were arrested at a roadblock in Odda in Moyale, Marsabit County as they tried to board a bus headed for Nairobi.

Mr Chris Duma Odhiambo, 22, and Mr Raymond Mwilo, 20, were nabbed after police officers conducted a weapons search on the commuter bus.

According to police at the roadblock, the two students had wrapped three kilograms of bhang on their bodies using tape.

It was not clear if it was their first attempt to traffic the banned substance but police said they were investigating their activities and that they will be arraigned on Monday.

 

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
How American wanted for murder of Kenyan billionaire is...

About the author

Amina Wako

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget. View all posts

Also read