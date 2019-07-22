Join our WhatsApp Channel
University student found dead in room after suspected abortion – VIDEO

July 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Students at Masinde Muliro University on Monday morning woke up to the shocking news of the death of their colleague in her house.

The 22-year-old is said to have died after a suspected abortion. She was found lying in a pool of blood.

She was a third year student pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Disaster Management.

Her friends said she had been sick for three days and had agreed to go to the hospital for treatment.

Police have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of her death.

