Umoja woman who went missing after receiving mysterious call found dead

A 43-year-old woman who went missing in July from her home in Nairobi’s Umoja estate has been found dead after a lengthy search by her family members.

Scholastica Kilonzo’s body was found in Kajiado and initial reports show that she was tortured and raped before she was murdered.

WENT MISSING

Ms Kilonzo, who used to sell charcoal for a living, was reported missing on Tuesday July 30, 2019 after she received a phone call from someone whose identity her family hasn’t established.

During the period that she was missing her family members desperately sought to establish whereabouts with no success.

According to a family member who spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday, the body was found on August 1, 2019, some 18 kilometers from Kajiado County.

“The police found her dead but her body was still warm, meaning that she was killed hours before her body was recovered,” said our source.

The police officers took the body and sent the fingerprints of the deceased to the Criminal Identification Bureau, where fingerprints are stored.

Upon establishing the identity of the body, the officers contacted the Chief of Masii where the deceased hailed from.

POSTMORTEM

The area chief located the family and informed them of the unfortunate incident.

“We went to Kajiado on Saturday to identify the body and when we got there we found it was that of our kin,” said the family member.

A postmortem was done and it revealed that Ms Kilonzo was raped, hit with a blunt object and her neck twisted.

When she was reported missing in July police at Buru Buru said they were analyzing call data and wound make an arrest soon.

“The case has been taken up by our investigators, we are pursuing the last that occurred during the time of the disappearance, said Adamson Bungei BuruBuru OCPD when the case was first reported.

However, following the recovery of the body the OCS of Buru Buru Police Station, Chief Inspector Omenge told Nairobi News that he is not aware of the case.