Uhuru’s look-alike checks into alcohol rehab

A man who earned instant fame for being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike has reportedly checked himself into rehabilitation as he seeks to fix a long-standing alcohol addiction problem.

Michael Gitonga, popularly known as Uhunye wa Umo (The Uhuru of Umoja) is said to have finally agreed to get treatment for the addiction that had become a major challenge in his life.

Nairobi News understands he has checked in at the Serenity Rehabilitation Center where he will be based for the next three months.

Gitonga transformed into an internet sensation last year following his striking resemblance to the Head of State.

At the time, a number of brands offered to help him, promising him a car, house, and holiday.

It was not to be, as he now claims he was ‘used’ by these companies as he was later kicked out of the house he was given.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Gitonga has since separated from his first wife and family.