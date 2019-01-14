Uhuru’s advice to young Kenyans looking for marriage partners





President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged young people to keep inter-marrying to help Kenya become more cohesive, secure and prosperous.

Speaking at Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi daughter’s wedding on Saturday held at the Ngong Racecourse Nairobi, the president argued that a cohesive nation can be realized when Kenyans start accepting one another without necessarily using religion or tribe as a guide to determine who they should marry.

“We celebrate the coming together of our people. This generation is doing tremendous things because they do not see barriers between them. They see the person they went to school with, and the person they work with. That is whom they respect. That is who they fall in love with and marry,” stated President Kenyatta.

Governor Murungi’s daughter, Makena Murungi tied the knot with her longtime fiancée James Bukusi at the colourful wedding ceremony.

The invite-only event was attended by high profile government officials and politicians including Deputy President William Ruto, politician Ephraim Maina among other dignitaries.