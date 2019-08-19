Join our WhatsApp Channel
Uhuru, national leaders pay glowing tribute to DeMathew

By Amina Wako August 19th, 2019 3 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in mourning renowned Benga musician John Ng’ang’a aka John DeMathew who died in a tragic road accident on Sunday evening.

The accident that ended DeMathew’s life happened along Thika Kenol Road.

In his message, President Kenyatta condoled with the family of the deceased artiste, his relatives, friends and fans.

The president described DeMathew as a brilliant artiste who played a big role in promoting African culture.

Deputy President William Ruto on his part lauded DeMathew for using his talent to “teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth,”

Here are more messages of condolences from national leaders and DeMathew’s fans:

