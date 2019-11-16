Uhuru, Margaret rocked ‘Made in Kenya’ on Friday

On October 17, a circular from the office of the Attorney General was issued where civil servants were required to wear decent and casuals made-in –Kenya outfits on Fridays and public holidays.

This is to help achieve on of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 agenda that seeks to promote local manufacturing.

To spearhead this, the President and the first lady Margaret Kenyatta were in “kitenge” attire at an event at the Strathmore University Business school.

The president wore a royal blue shirt with brown “kitenge “pattern and a pair of black trousers. The First Lady chose a jungle green dress with circular orange and black patterns.

Rivatex East Africa Limited bragged about dressing the head of state: “We should all follow suit by embracing #Made in #Kenya fabric. Anyone who wants shirts like the one worn by our able President should get in touch with us.”

The attire is associated with the African culture.

Kitenge is an African fabric that is worn in different ways. It can be worn as a dress, skirt or just as a headscarf.

Most Kenyans choose to wear them during special occasions and cultural events as it has been known to be a part of African tradition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First lady Margaret Kenyatta were attending the African Philanthropy forum at the Strathmore University Business school.