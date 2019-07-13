Uhuru attends Waiguru and Kamotho Waiganjo’s wedding

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the many dignitaries attending the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Ms Waiguru and Mr Waiganjo met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County, while travelling to a conference on the Constitution.

Guests arrived early for the event taking place at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency.

So far, those present include Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet and principal secretaries and at least 30 members of Parliament including woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Others are Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.