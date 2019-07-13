Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Uhuru attends Waiguru and Kamotho Waiganjo’s wedding

By GEORGE MUNENE and JOSEPH WANGUI July 13th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the many dignitaries attending the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Ms Waiguru and Mr Waiganjo met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County, while travelling to a conference on the Constitution.

OTHER ARTICLES

ODM leader Raila Odinga (C), Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina (R) and Siaya Senator James Orengo of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo’s traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Guests arrived early for the event taking place at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency.

So far, those present include Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet and principal secretaries and at least 30 members of Parliament including woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi arrives at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo’s traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Others are Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Waiguru’s wedding underway, Uhuru expected –...