Two women arrested, one for killing her son, the other for stealing new-born baby

Two women were on Monday arrested in separate incidents in Nakuru and Muranga, both cases involving children.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old mother was placed in custody after she allegedly killed her 4-year-old son in Nakuru.

CHILD MURDER

“Cynthia Chepkorir is suspected to have murdered the baby on November 24, 2019, and threw the body into a pond following a quarrel with her parents,” said DCI in a statement.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

In Murang’a, a 43-year-old woman, identified as Joyce Wambui, was arrested at Ngararia in Kandara after she allegedly stole a 4-day-old infant at Thika Level Five Hospital.

CHILD THEFT

According to DCI, the suspect, while at the hospital on Monday afternoon, disappeared with the infant after she had been requested to hold the baby by the child’s mother.

According to the police, the mother requested the suspect to hold the child for a moment as she photocopied some documents, only to return and find her gone.

Detectives traced the suspect with the baby on Tuesday morning and the child has since been reunited with the mother.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in court.