Two in court for being in possession of items used in witchcraft

Two people were Monday charged before at the Makadara Law Courts with being in possession of charms and an assortment of paraphernalia in Shauri Moyo estate in Nairobi.

Nicholas Mwajuma and Kitebe Mohamed were arrested on December 14, 209 with the said items used in witchcraft.

Police suspect that the two intended to use the items to cause fear among members of public.

Among the strange items that the two were found in possession of was brown powder mixed with peaces of torn newspapers in a container, brown substance with an egg concerted in a container, fine brown powder in a tin, brown powder wrapped in polythene bag.

They were also found in possession of a white liquid in a five litre jerican, six red sheets and two blue sheets, a red flowered carpet, one white kanzu, four birds’ legs, half a kilogram of millet in a beer bottle among others item.

The two had business cards bearing their contacts and services.

Both suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and were freed on a cash bail of Sh 50,000 each.

Hearing of their case starts on April 24, 2020.