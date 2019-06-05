Two cars linked to the death of Kenyan woman in Australia found

Two cars linked to the murder of a 34 year-old Kenyan woman in Australia last week have been found.

Nine News Perth reported that the two vehicles – a blue Hyundai Getz Hatchback and a Mitsubishi Coupe – were found Friday dumped at a car wrecking establishment.

The cars are linked to the same address where the body of Jelagat Cheruiyot was discovered by police officers during a welfare check.

Officers went to the unit after her family reported they were concerned for her welfare because they had not heard from her.

Police have said Ms Cheruiyot, also known as Nancy to her friends, sustained injuries that indicated foul play, but have not released details of what the injuries were or how she received them.

MAJOR INTEREST

Police said the two cars went missing from the Main Street unit they were registered to, and were, therefore, of major interest to the investigation.

CCTV footage obtained by Nine News Perth reportedly shows a male driver dropping the Hyundai Getz off at about midday on Thursday, before dropping the Mitsubishi Coupe four hours later.

He then exits the vehicle, picks up a bag and walks away.

Police have since confiscated the vehicles for forensic examination.

Kenyan community in Western Australia are mourning the tragic death.

According to message sent to Nairobi News, plans are underway to transport the body back to Kenya for funeral and burial which requires a lot of money.

“The committee and Family is humbly requesting for your prayers, emotional and financial support,” the committee said.

A fundraiser and prayers in Perth has been organised and date and venue will be communicated later.

Friends who spoke to Nine News Perth said the news about Jelagat’s death left them in shock.

‘FOCUSED ON STUDIES’

“She was absolutely a lady full of … hard work, and someone who was focused on her studies. She wanted to be someone in the future, and be a doctor,” her friend Alfred Koech said.

She had been working as a nurse since she moved to Perth from Kenya two years ago, and had been studying bio-medicine.

Her family filed a report with police after she missed a planned flight to the United States, where she was set to meet her sister.

She was found dead in a top-floor unit in Osbourne Park last Wednesday, days after her family reported her missing.