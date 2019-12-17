20-year-old university student charged with burning down Sh40m house

A 20-year-old university student was on Monday charged before the Makadara Law Court with arson after she allegedly burnt down a Sh 40 million residential house her husband had rented.

Rose Muinde, who is studying for Bachelor of Science in Horticulture student at Chuka University, is accused of burning down the house belonging to Peris Kariuki on December 13.

She is said to have set the house ablaze after her husband Kennedy Kimani restrained her from committing suicide.

Muinde had attempted to jump from the building 4th flour. The two had fought in their house before the incident.

The student is said to have set the house on fire and attempted to lock herself in before neighbours pulled her out.

She denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

She was freed her on a Sh 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The hearing of the case starts on April 23 next year.