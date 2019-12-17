Two businesswomen who brawled on the streets over a man arraigned in court

Two businesswomen who reportedly fought over a man were on Monday charged before the Makadara Law Court with an affray.

Sarah Wamaitha Kuria and Mercy Waithegeri Murithi were accused of taking part in an affray in public at a phones shop along Sheikh Karume road in downtown Nairobi on November 4.

An affray is an offense of taking part in an unlawful fight in public.

Wamaitha was separately charged with malicious damage to property after smashing Waithegeri’s phone during the fight.

The fight happened after Wamaitha stormed Waithegeri’s shop and confronted her for stalking her husband.

Wamaitha’s husband had allegedly informed her that Waithegeri was eyeing him and was making sexual advances at him.

She is said to have warned Waithegeri to keep off her husband and hired an informer to spy on her for updates on her movements.

On the day they are accused of fighting, she found her chatting her husband.

The two rivals were arrested after the matter was reported at Kamukunji Police Station.

They denied the joint charge of affray while Wamaitha also denied charges of malicious damage to property.

They were freed on a cash bail of Sh 30,000 each. Hearing of their case starts on April 15 next year.